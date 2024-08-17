Two Years In, The Inflation Reduction Act Is Tackling Climate Change And Rebuilding American Industry With Growing Support

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres Vice President of Relations Anne Kelly issued the following statement to mark the second anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law:

Ceres has worked for years to organize business support for the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. By the time the legislation was signed into law in 2022, more than 2,900 businesses generating $5.1 trillion in annual revenue and employing 400 million people worldwide had spoken out in support of ambitious climate action. Leading businesses have since provided essential input to shape the law's new programs, advocate for state policy to further harness its many economic benefits and highlight the law's impacts across the country in meetings with top policymakers.

Throughout 2024, including at its flagship advocacy event LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 , Ceres has mobilized leading companies and investors to meet with members of Congress from both parties to discuss the ways the law is benefitting local economies across the U.S. Last week, 18 Republican House members sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson in support of the IRA's clean energy tax credits - providing further affirmation of the IRA's effectiveness in building bipartisan support.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, ...