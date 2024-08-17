TCS' Goit Program Invites Students To Contribute Ideas For Sustainable Marathons And Win Prizes

MENAFN - 3BL) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by inviting students aged 6-17 to contribute their ideas for greener marathons.

TCS' goIT team is collaborating with education and marathon partners in Sydney, Australia, to challenge students to reimagine how the TCS Sydney Marathon and other marathons worldwide can enhance their sustainability efforts. All entries will be judged by industry professionals who will respond with tips and encouragement, as participating students (individuals or teams) compete for prizes, mentoring, future recognition, and more.

Students are encouraged to submit their ideas by August 31, 2024 . Participants might explore strategies to lower carbon emissions from travel, manage waste more effectively, and find sustainable solutions for food delivery, distribution, and packaging.

As a partner to 14 global running events, TCS has taken significant steps to promote sustainability practices at these events. A notable example of this commitment is the ReScore app, developed by TCS for the Council for Responsible Sport. This innovative tool enables sporting event organizers to measure, track, report, and verify key environmental and social indicators, helping to make events more sustainable. The app is available for no charge to all major sporting organizations across the world.

To learn more about goIT, click here:

About TCS goIT Digital Innovation and Career Readiness Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

Since the launch of the goIT Monthly Challenge in 2020, thousands of students across the globe have used key principles from goIT to design tech-based solutions and submit pitch videos based on a Monthly Challenge theme. Each month, TCS co-hosts the event with a Sustainable Development Goal ambassador, globally minded nonprofit or a TCS client. The Challenge has engaged a growing number of teachers and students every month, exploring topics ranging from gender equality and systemic racism to protecting life under water.

Visit the goIT Monthly Challenge competition website to learn how to enter - or get your students involved - with this or upcoming challenges: .

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 601,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit

###