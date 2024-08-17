Kolkata Medic's Rape-Murder: GMC Srinagar Doctors, Medical Students Protest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Doctors and medical students of Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Saturday raised their voices against the recent rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The tragic death of the young doctor has shaken the medical fraternity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with demands of justice and security to professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest saw huge participation by students and faculty members within the premises of GMC Srinagar.

The placards read,“Justice for Our Sister”,“Safety for Doctors”, and“End Violence Against Women”. The interns marched solemnly while raising slogans that demanded immediate action against the culprits.

“We are here not as doctors but as human beings, pained to the core by the senseless violence that has taken the life of one of our own. This is not just an attack on a doctor; it is an attack on the dignity and safety of women everywhere. We demand that the authorities leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice,” a student of GMC Srinagar said, as per news agency Kashmir Bulletin.

Read Also Kolkata Rape: OPD Services Hit Across Country As Doctors' Strike Continues BJYM, RBD Hold Protests Against Farooq Abdullah In Jammu

They have also raised the bigger issue of doctors' safety, especially the fairer sex among the medical profession who have to put in long hours at work in not-so-easy environments.

“We are committed to saving lives, but we are always under the threat of violence, be it in hospitals or outside. This cannot continue. The government should come up with more stringent laws and a safe working environment for all health workers,'' another GMC student said.

Similar protests erupted in different medical colleges and institutions in the country following the tragic incident in Kolkata.

The IMA has called for nationwide solidarity and demanded that the government take urgent action to ensure doctors' protection.

A protest ended in Srinagar in the memory of the deceased doctor, in which most participants were seen silently praying for her soul. (KB)