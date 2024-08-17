Dollar Weakens Against Real Amid Brazil’S Economic Growth And U.S. Rate Cut Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, August 16, the Brazilian real strengthened against the U.S. dollar, closing at R$ 5.4678, marking a 0.29% decline in the dollar's value.



This drop extends the losses from the previous day, bringing the dollar's total decline for the week to 0.86% against the real.



The dollar's weakness reflects both domestic economic indicators and international expectations. In Brazil, investors responded positively to the Central 's Economic Activity (IBC-Br), which is seen as an early indicator of performance.



The index showed a 0.37% increase in June compared to May, surpassing expectations. This growth helped lift Brazil's economy by 1.1% in the second quarter, compared to the previous three months.



Internationally, the dollar also weakened as markets anticipated monetary easing in the United States, potentially starting in September.







The U.S. Federal Reserve 's interest rate, which currently stands between 5% and 5.25%, is expected to be cut by 25 basis points.

Global Monetary Shifts

The probability of this rate cut remained strong but slightly decreased from 75% to 74.5% on Friday, according to CME Group's monitoring tool.



Simultaneously, expectations for a deeper cut of 50 basis points, which would lower rates to between 4.75% and 5%, increased marginally from 25% to 25.5%.



A potential reduction in U.S. interest rates poses a downside for the dollar. Lower rates make U.S. assets less attractive to investors, who may then seek higher yields in other markets, such as Brazil.



This shift can increase demand for real estate while decreasing the dollar's value. The broader decline in the dollar was also evident in the DXY index.



This index measures the dollar's strength against a basket of six major global currencies. The DXY fell 0.54% on Friday, highlighting the currency's general weakening trend.



The movements in the currency market underscore the interconnectedness of global economies. Shifts in one nation's monetary policy can significantly impact exchange rates and investment flows worldwide.



For Brazil, the recent strengthening of the real against the dollar reflects confidence in its economic performance. It also highlights the potential benefits of a more favorable international investment environment.

