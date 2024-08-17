عربي


'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' Dominates 54Th Kerala State Film Awards

8/17/2024 1:29:40 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Malayalam survival drama 'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life,' based on the true story of a Malayali immigrant enslaved and forced to herd goats on a remote Farm in Saudi Arabia for years, triumphed at the 54th Kerala State film Awards. The film won multiple awards, including Best Actor, Director, Makeup, Cinematography, and Sound Mixing, among others.

The film 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' has emerged as the standout winner at the Kerala State Film Awards 2023, securing the most number of awards, including Best Actor.



Prithviraj Sukumaran

Best director

Blessy



Sunil KS



Blessy



Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan



Vyshakh Sivaganesh



Ranjith Ambady



Aadujeevitham

AsiaNet News

