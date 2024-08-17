'This Means A Lot...', Sharmila Tagore 'Happy' As 'Gulmohar' Wins National Film Award 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Sharmila Tagore expressed her happiness and gratitude after her 2023 film, Gulmohar, won the Best National Award 2024. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, she shared her excitement and congratulated the entire team of Gulmohar on this prestigious achievement.

Tagore revealed that she had just sat down for lunch when she received the news, which filled her with immense joy. She immediately reached out to Rahul, the film's director, followed by a call to Manoj. She mentioned that the cast and crew, including Simran, Kavita, Utsavi, Rahul, and Manoj, had maintained a close bond even after the film's release, likening themselves to a family. The only person she couldn't stay in touch with was Suraj Sharma due to his distant location.

Tagore emphasized the significance of this win for Rahul, as Gulmohar was his debut film. She expressed that the honor held deep meaning for him and noted that the film also received the award for Best Dialogues, which she found particularly delightful as she enjoyed delivering those lines. She fondly recalled the experience of shooting the film, especially the scenes with Amol Palekar.

The actress further expressed her appreciation to the National Film Awards 2024 jury and the government of India. She reflected on the love and appreciation Gulmohar had received upon its release, and how that admiration continued to this day. Tagore felt this award was a testament to the hard work and beauty of the film, acknowledging the jury's deliberation and the recognition given by the government.

Gulmohar marked Tagore's return to the screen 13 years after her last film, Break Ke Baad, earning her widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of a matriarch with a deeply emotional storyline. She expressed her elation at receiving the award for a film after such a long hiatus but preferred not to label it as a comeback. She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the love and recognition the film had garnered.

Gulmohar is a production of Star Studios in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film's original music was composed by Siddhartha Khosla and featured a talented cast, including Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth. The family drama, centered on the Batra family as they prepare to leave their 34-year-old home, was well-received by both fans and critics alike.