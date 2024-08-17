Trump And Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Hostage-Ceasefire Deal: Axios Report

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

presidential candidate Donald recently had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, during which they discussed the Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal, according to a report by Axios.

A source told Axios that Trump's call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to accept the deal. However, the source was unsure if this was conveyed during the conversation. The Trump campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

Last month, Netanyahu visited the United States and met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump during his diplomatic engagements.

Egypt, the United States, and Qatar have scheduled a new round of Thursday negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire. These talks aim to reach a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, which has faced several challenges so far.

President Biden had previously outlined a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Since then, the U.S. and regional mediators have been working to implement the ceasefire deal, but progress has been slow due to ongoing obstacles.

Hamas announced on Wednesday that it would not participate in the new round of Gaza ceasefire talks scheduled for Thursday in Qatar. However, an official involved in the talks mentioned that mediators still plan to consult with Hamas afterwards.

The latest escalation in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and the capture of around 250 hostages. Israel's subsequent military response has led to over 40,000 deaths and significant displacement and devastation in Gaza, raising concerns of a broader conflict and accusations of genocide against Israel, which Israel has denied.

