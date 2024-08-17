Unlock the Secrets to ADHD-Friendly Cleaning and Organizing with Marlowe Stone’s New Book

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Discover how to clean and organize with ADHD, focusing on strengths rather than weaknesses, with Marlowe Stone’s new book. Embrace your unique brain and transform your space with confidence!



Struggling to keep your home organized despite your best efforts? Feeling overwhelmed and frustrated by traditional cleaning advice that seems to work against you? Marlowe Stone’s new book, The Ultimate ADHD Workbook for Cleaning and Organizing, is here to change the game.



This empowering guide is designed specifically for those with ADHD who feel stuck in a cycle of guilt and failure. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions, Stone offers an ADHD-friendly approach that works with your unique brain wiring. The book promises to be a beacon of hope, providing readers with practical strategies and transformative techniques tailored to their needs.

Inside, you’ll discover:



ADHD Superpowers Quiz: Uncover your unique strengths and learn how to leverage them in your organizing journey.

Unique ADHD Challenges: Understand and tackle your personal obstacles, or "Kryptonite," with superhero-inspired strategies.

ADHD Brain Science: A crash course on how your brain is wired differently and why that matters in cleaning and organizing.

Emotional Well-Being: Practical tips on managing the connection between ADHD, clutter, and your emotional health, including shame and embarrassment.

101 ADHD-Approved Hacks: Genius organizing techniques, tips, and hacks for each room in your home, complete with printable checklists.

MAGIC Method: Marlowe’s proprietary blueprint for creating manageable daily routines that stick.

Bonus Materials: Printable challenges, journal prompts, worksheets, playlists, apps, and links to ADHD-friendly products.



Marlowe Stone’s journey from chaotic childhood to mastering ADHD traits as organizing strengths has inspired this book. Her personal experiences with frustration and judgment have fueled her mission to help others embrace their unique brains and adapt their surroundings to fit their needs.



About the Author:

Marlowe Stone has lived a life filled with vibrant chaos, from a childhood brimming with energy to adulthood where she channels her ADHD traits into organizing strengths. Her experiences navigating a world that often misunderstands ADHD have led her to write this book, aiming to empower others by adapting their environments to their unique brains.





