Government Bitcoin Sales Weigh On Prices
Date
8/17/2024 1:07:49 AM
Market Overview
The positive sentiment in stock markets has yet to spill over into CryptoCurrencies due to selling pressure. The crypto Fear and Greed index dropped two points to 27 (fear). Thursday's active recovery in Stocks was met with bitcoin and Ethereum sales, which at their lowest point on Thursday approached $56K and $2500, respectively, following reports of new Bitcoin sales from U.S. government wallets. Friday started positively, with the prices of these cryptocurrencies rising by more than 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
