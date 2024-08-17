TCS Collaborates With TÜV SÜD Middle East To Help Customers Accelerate Their Net Zero Journey

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Customers of TCS in the middle east will have access to a combination of TÜV SÜD's expertise and TCS' digital solutions for achieving decarbonization goals

DUBAI, 16 August, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with TÜV SÜD Middle East, a leading provider of testing, inspection, certification and training services. Through this collaboration TCS will accelerate the carbon management and sustainability journeys of its customers in the Middle East with tailored solutions for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

These tailored solutions will be available to enterprises on the TCS Zero Carbon Platform, a proprietary digital solution that helps organizations manage and monitor their carbon footprints and adopt sustainable business practices. Customers will be able to leverage TCS' solutions alongside TÜV SÜD's expertise in sustainability projects under ISCC+, Gold Standard, UNFCCC, Verra, GCC, and ISO standards like ISO 14064-1/2.

Sumanta Roy, President, Middle East, Africa and Mediterranean regions, TCS:“Sustainability is a core part of our philosophy at TCS, with a strong focus on our people, planet, and purpose. Our collaboration with TÜV SÜD underscores TCS' dedication to empowering enterprises across Middle East to achieve their sustainability ambitions. By harnessing the power of data and digital innovation through the TCS Zero Carbon Platform, we aim to facilitate a greener, more resilient future.”

Through this strategic alliance, TCS and TÜV SÜD Middle East aim to drive significant environmental impact and promote sustainable practices across the Middle East region.

Mostafa Jassim, Deputy CEO, TÜV SÜD Middle East: 'Building on our extensive experience in global climate change initiatives, we are pleased to collaborate with TCS to assist organizations across the Middle East in their sustainability efforts. Leveraging our expertise and TCS Zero Carbon Platform, we aim to help businesses effectively manage carbon emissions and make informed, sustainable decisions.'

With more than 200 sustainability offerings, TCS is helping customers around the world in their sustainability journeys. The TCS Zero Carbon Platform, in particular, integrates with enterprise solutions to define operational boundaries, collect emission data, and customize dashboards. Powered by AI, the platform analyses data, forecasts trends, and identifies emission hotspots for proactive reduction measures. It also streamlines digital reporting, simplifies certification, and supports implementation of transformational sustainable solutions.

TCS has been a strong advocate for the power of technology for positive societal impact and drive sustainable transformation across industries. As a Tata group company, TCS is also conscious of its impact on the environment. In 2021, TCS had set an ambitious sustainability target to reduce its absolute emissions by 70% across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2025 over the baseline year 2016 and to achieve net zero by 2030. By FY24, TCS had already reduced its absolute carbon footprint across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 80% over a baseline of 2016, exceeding its target achievement by 10%, one year ahead of time.