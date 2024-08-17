India's Trade Deficit Widens As Import Growth Outpaces Exports In July 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 16 (KNN)

In a recent report released by the of Commerce and Industry, India's trade figures for July 2024 present a complex picture of the nation's economic performance.



The data reveals both encouraging growth and potential challenges in the country's import-export dynamics.

Total exports, encompassing both merchandise and services, reached USD 62.42 billion in July 2024, marking a 2.81% increase compared to the same period last year. This modest growth suggests a degree of resilience in India's export sectors, despite global economic uncertainties.

However, the import figures paint a different picture. Total imports for July 2024 stood at USD 72.03 billion, representing a more substantial 7.14% growth compared to July 2023. This faster pace of import growth relative to exports could raise concerns about the widening trade deficit.

Breaking down the numbers further, merchandise exports in July 2024 slightly declined to USD 33.98 billion from USD 34.49 billion in July 2023. In contrast, merchandise imports rose significantly from USD 53.49 billion to USD 57.48 billion over the same period.

The cumulative figures for the first four months of the fiscal year (April-July 2024) provide additional context. Merchandise exports during this period increased to USD 144.12 billion, up from USD 138.39 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Imports, however, saw a more pronounced rise, reaching USD 229.70 billion compared to USD 213.53 billion in April-July 2023.

As a result, the merchandise trade deficit for April-July 2024 widened to USD 85.58 billion, a notable increase from the USD 75.15 billion deficit recorded in the same period last year.

These figures underscore the complex challenges facing India's trade balance. While export growth, particularly in services, offers some positive indicators, the faster rise in imports and the expanding trade deficit may require careful monitoring and potential policy interventions in the coming months.

Economists and policymakers will likely be watching closely to see if this trend continues and what implications it may have for India's overall economic growth and currency stability in the latter half of 2024.

(KNN Bureau)