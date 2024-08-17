Jartoo Heated Blanket: Revolutionary Comfort And Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, a leading brand in the innovative heated blanket market, is proud to announce its latest breakthrough in electric heated blanket that redefines warmth and comfort. Traditional heated blankets often face issues such as the need for high voltage, which can lead to electric leakage, and problems like dry texture, slow heat-up times, partial heating, and lack of softness. Jartoo has successfully addressed these challenges by integrating advanced technology, resulting in a best heated blanket that is safe, healthy and cozy.



Core Technology: ApalosTM FlexHT

Jartoo's heated blankets are renowned for the use of carbon nanotube films, a material celebrated for its exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity in aerospace applications. This innovation not only ensures quick and efficient heating but also provides uniform warmth, seamlessly integrating the sophistication of aerospace technology with home comfort. Powered by Jartoo's Apalos FlexHT technology, this heated blanket delivers a superior heating experience with safety, comfort, health and speed.

Safety First: 24V Low-Voltage

Designed with safety in mind, the Jartoo Heated Blanket features a low-voltage 24V system and enhanced safety features such as overcurrent protection and circuit defense. The inclusion of chew-resistant materials further ensures the safety of household pets. Jartoo's low-voltage system eliminates the risk of electric leakage even after repeated washing, poured water, or pet scratches, providing peace of mind for family members with absolute safety.

Instant Warmth: Cozy Living

The Jartoo Heated Blanket ensures warmth and comfort, whether during a slight chill on a summer night or the harsh cold of winter. Utilizing aerospace-grade carbon nanotube films, this blanket offers rapid and efficient heating with energy savings of up to 50%. Reflecting Jartoo's commitment to“Innovation for Cozy Life,” this high-performance blanket is ideal for any season.

Health-Focused Heating: Far Infrared Technology

Jartoo electric heated blankets utilize far infrared technology to penetrate deeply into body tissues, enhancing circulation and relieving muscle tension. This method is suitable for all seasons, making it perfect for recovery post-exercise in summer or for extra warmth during winter. The therapeutic benefits of the Jartoo Heated Blanket make it a health-conscious option, promoting relaxation and well-being.

Energy Efficiency

The Jartoo Heated Blanket's design significantly reduces energy consumption, using only 0.64 kWh over an eight-hour period and offering a 50% energy saving compared to traditional electric blankets. This outstanding energy efficiency not only lowers electricity bills but also supports a sustainable lifestyle. Jartoo provides warmth and comfort while reducing energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice especially for outdoor camping use.

Evenly Heated: Comfort Experience

Crafted from double-sided flannel and featuring a coil-free construction, the Jartoo heated throw size provides unmatched softness and even heat distribution. It comes with adjustable temperature settings ranging from 95°F to 131°F to suit personal comfort preferences. The soft texture and customizable warmth levels ensure a luxurious and cozy experience.

Washable, Easy Maintenance

The Jartoo Heated Blanket is machine washable and dryable, facilitating effortless upkeep and allowing it to remain fresh and hygienic with minimal effort. Following the manufacturer's cleaning guidelines ensures prolonged durability and performance. This easy maintenance feature is particularly beneficial for families, ensuring that the blanket remains clean and comfortable for regular use.

Conclusion

With its state-of-the-art ApalosTM FlexHT heating technology and focus on eco-friendliness, the Jartoo Heated Blanket offers a safe, fast, and even heating experience throughout the year. It is an excellent choice for anyone looking to combine comfort with energy efficiency. By overcoming the problems associated with traditional heated blankets, Jartoo has created a product that is not only warm and cozy but also safe and environmentally friendly. Jartoo continues to leverage the latest technology to enhance everyday life, making it a revolutionary product in the market.

