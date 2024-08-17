Invaders Attack Medics And Rescuers With Drones In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones have attacked an ambulance in Stanislav and rescuers putting out a fire in Antonivka, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kherson region, the Russians continue to attack those who came to help others. In Stanislav, a hostile drone hit an ambulance, damaging the glass of the vehicle. Fortunately, the driver was not injured," the post said.

The occupiers also attacked rescue workers extinguishing a fire in Antonivka. The fire engine was damaged, but the firefighters were not injured.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said that the Russians had launched a renewed strike on rescuers putting out a fire at the first "green" school in Ukraine and the only one in the Kherson region, built according to European energy saving principles.

The Interior Ministry showed the consequences of the attack on rescuers.

Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

