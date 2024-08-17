Ban On UOC-MP: Zelensky Discusses Bill With Council Of Churches And Religious Organizations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a draft law banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) on the territory of Ukraine will protect the country from Russia's manipulations of the Ukrainian church.



“One more thing for today is very important. I spoke with members of the Council of Churches and Religious Organizations. And I am grateful for their support of our course towards the spiritual independence of Ukraine. A bill has been proposed to the Verkhovna Rada that can actually guarantee that there will be no manipulation of the Ukrainian Church by Moscow. This law must work and contribute to the unity of Ukraine, our real unity - spiritual unity,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Friday, Ukrinform reports citing the President's Telegram account .

As reported by Ukrinform, in January 2023, the government registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No. 8371 regarding religious organizations in Ukraine. This bill proposes the termination of the activities of the UOC-MP in Ukraine.

On October 19, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed the bill in its first reading.