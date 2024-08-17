DNC Makes History By Tapping Content Creators For The First Time Lebanese American Opera Star @Roythetenor Among Them

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Roy Hage, DNC 2024 Content CreatorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic first, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is tapping content creators to bring a fresh and modern perspective to its convention coverage. Among the 200 selected influencers is Roy Hage, a GRAMMY®-nominated Lebanese American opera singer, digital content creator, and Stanford MBA graduate. Hage's unique background in both the performing arts and business makes him a standout figure in this inaugural program.The DNC's 2024 content creator program aims to reach younger audiences through social media, modernizing how the convention is covered and experienced. By offering creators the same access as traditional media, the DNC is embracing the power of digital platforms to engage diverse audiences. For the first time, political coverage will blend with creative storytelling, opening new doors for how people experience democracy in action.“Opera taught me that powerful stories move hearts and minds,” Hage said.“Now, I have the opportunity to bring the story of the Democratic National Convention to life for people who may never have thought it was relevant to them. This convention isn't just about speeches-it's about real people and the power of participation.”Roy Hage's role as a content creator for the DNC will allow him to provide his followers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the convention. From caucus meetings to spontaneous encounters with political figures, Hage is on a mission to make the DNC experience more accessible to everyone-including those who may feel disconnected from the political process.“In opera, we strive to connect with every single audience member, whether they're in the front row or the back of the house,” Hage explained.“I'm bringing that same approach to the convention. Every follower, every viewer matters. It's about creating intimate, authentic connections that make people feel part of something bigger.”Hage's content will reflect his artistic background and his Middle Eastern heritage, offering a distinctive lens through which to view the political process. He plans to incorporate music, culture, and insightful interviews into his storytelling, bringing a multifaceted perspective to his audience. His recent move to Denton, TX, only adds to the richness of his experience, as he blends his new Texan roots with his Arab American identity.“My goal is to open a window into the convention, showing that it's not just for party elites, but a celebration of democratic participation that belongs to all of us,” Hage added.“Politics and art are both about the human experience, and by sharing personal stories from the convention floor, I want to help people see themselves in the political process.”Hage's followers on Instagram and TikTok can expect real-time coverage, personal reflections, and creative content that blurs the lines between art and politics. From behind-the-scenes footage to unexpected musical moments, Roy Hage's DNC adventure promises to be anything but conventional.Matt Hill, Senior Director of Communications for the Democratic National Convention Committee, emphasized the importance of this new initiative:“Our convention will make history, so we're giving creators like Roy Hage a front-row seat. Democrats are reaching Americans where they are with the tools to tell their own stories.”Join Roy Hage's DNC journey and follow his unique blend of arts, politics, and culture on Instagram and TikTok:Instagram: @roythetenorTikTok: @roythetenorAbout Roy Hage:Roy Hage is a GRAMMY®-nominated tenor who has performed over 70 operatic and symphonic works in 8 languages with the world's leading orchestras, music festivals, and opera companies. His performances have been broadcast on US and Lebanese television and radio. Hage has worked with conductors of historic importance and has performed leading roles in numerous operas. He is also a pioneer of non-traditional forms of vocal expression, consistently challenging expectations and pushing the boundaries of convention. Hage holds an MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and was chosen as a "Design Leader" at Stanford's Graduate School of Engineering. His unique background bridges the worlds of arts, business, and now politics.About the DNC Content Creator Program:About the DNC Content Creator Program: The 2024 Democratic National Convention's content creator program is a first-of-its-kind initiative, credentialing 200 social media influencers and content creators alongside traditional media. The program aims to modernize convention coverage, reach younger audiences, and provide diverse perspectives on the political process. Creators will have access to all press areas and events, with opportunities for exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content creation.

