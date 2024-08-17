A Fresh Perspective On Bathsheba: 'Bathsheba, An Innocent Woman?' Offers A Positive Portrayal Of A Biblical Figure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bathsheba, An Innocent Woman by Anna D Yisrael

Bathsheba, an Innocent Woman? An Essay of refutation on how Bathsheba purposely tempted King David

UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking examination of an easily misunderstood biblical figure, Bathsheba, Anna D Yisrael is proud to announce the release of“Bathsheba, an Innocent Woman?” a new Christian that shines a positive light on Bathsheba. This unique work takes a peek into the life of Bathsheba, presenting her in a way never seen before in Christian literature.

About the Book

“Bathsheba, an Innocent Woman?” provides an in-depth analysis of Bathsheba's life, supported by thorough research and insightful commentary. It is the only piece of literature in the market that comes to Bathsheba's defense. It works toward inspiring readers to look beyond the surface and appreciate the complexities of her character and faith. This essay counters the false portrayal of Bathsheba as manipulative and calculating, presenting her as a true historical figure who was obedient, submissive, and faithful to God.

Blurb

Bathsheba was often depicted as a clever, calculating, and manipulative woman, and that completely misunderstands what truly happened. This essay refutes these accusations by proving scripturally how Bathsheba was innocent in the grand scheme of things. Her unprecedented submissive and cooperative nature is what truly led her so far in her journey. This is also a reflection on how this submissive woman can turn into a feminist icon by letting her cooperative stance lead her all the way to the seat of the Queen Mother of Israel (Gebirah) in a male-dominated world and era.

Author's Perspective

Bathsheba's story is one of redemption and grace, often overshadowed by controversy. In“Bathsheba, an Innocent Woman?” the author wants to give readers a new perspective that acknowledges her contributions. It's a book that will question everything regarding Bathsheba. You will have a change of heart if you consider Bathsheba as manipulative or negative.

Availability

"Bathsheba, an Innocent Woman?" is available for purchase at Amazon .

About the Author

Born in 1982, Anna D Yisrael is a woman who has always been passionate about the Holy Bible. With a Catholic background and upbringing, she later joined the Hebrew Israelite Community in 2014. She now has a podcast where she teaches topics essentially centered on women and biblical themes about them. She has a Vocational College Degree in Psychology and Social Studies, a Technical College Degree in Preschool and Elementary Education and she also studied History of Art and Communication at the University.

