Casual Facilitator: GERRIC Student Programs - Arts, Design And Architecture Job At UNSW In Sydney, Australia

Work type: casual

Location: Sydney, NSW



The GERRIC Student Programs Facilitator will provide high quality instruction and differentiated curriculum for gifted students in the GERRIC Student Programs for students in Years 3-10.

Responsibilities:



Design and deliver engaging and challenging lesson plans for gifted students in Years 3-10

Adapt and expand curriculum to meet the unique needs of gifted learners.

Create a supportive and inclusive classroom environment for gifted and twice exceptional learners.

Manage the behaviour of a diverse group of students by implementing inclusive practices.

Assist GERRIC with reporting and safety requirements including student attendance, management of student health plans, maintaining safe practices online and break or tour supervision, as required. Mentor, encourage, and support the development of School of Education and School of Psychology UNSW students who assist in the programs.

Skills and experience:



A relevant degree with subsequent relevant experience, including experience in teaching gifted students or equivalent or competence gained through any combination of education, training, and experience.

Experience working with groups of children in Years 3-10 (required).

Knowledge of best practices for gifted education.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience with child-friendly LMS platforms, such as Google Classroom, Schoology or similar

Experience developing project-based learning units. For non-practicing teachers, expertise in a research or professional field, degree or higher level of education and experience working with children will be considered as equivalent experience.

Special Requirements:



Professional development in gifted education, including the Mini-COGE, COGE or MEd in Gifted Education (preferred).

Experience working with gifted students, including those with additional learning needs (preferred)

All applicants are required to formulate a course outline for the program. This should be detailed in the 'Selection Criteria' page. Completion of 'Selection Criteria' in the application is mandatory.

Additional Pre-employment checks required:



Background check

WWCC References

Advertisement Contact:

Joanna Walsh - Project Officer, GERRIC

E: [email protected]

P: 02 9385 1972

Please note: The aforementioned contact details are for information only. Applications sent directly to Joanna Walsh will not be considered.

UNSW is committed to equity diversity and inclusion. Applications from women, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those living with disabilities, members of the LGBTIQ+ community; and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, are encouraged. UNSW provides workplace adjustments for people with disability, and access to flexible work options for eligible staff. The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.