CRPF Partners With Medhavi Skills University To Enhance Employability Of Wards Of Personnel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Central Reserve Force (CRPF) has signed an MoU with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to provide customized skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the wards of the CRPF personnel. The historic agreement aims to honor and empower the families of those who have devoted their lives to India's security.



Under the unique MoU, MSU will offer exclusively designed industry-aligned programs. These UGC-recognized courses will be aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) and the National Skills Ǫualification Framework (NSǪF). Aimed at enhancing the employability of the children of CRPF Families, the courses are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF) to help wards utilize their academic credits for future goals.



These new-age courses will be exclusively designed for CRPF personnel and comprise 50% practical component of learning at MSU's Industry Partners. The minimum eligibility qualification for availing benefits under the Programs is 10/10+2/ equivalent certificate recognized by the Government.



Following UGC's latest guidelines, there will be 2 admission cycles for the courses- July and January, with admissions opening in July session for the first time.



The MoU was signed by Smt. Radha, President, Regional CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), Group Centre (GC) Siliguri, in the presence of Sh. Pankaj Kumar, DIG, GC Siliguri and Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, MSU on August 13 in Siliguri.



On the occasion, Mr. Sarma stated“With Independence Day spirit all around us, the timing of this collaboration is particularly fitting. MSU regards the defense forces as a crucial partner in its mission to upskill India. It is committed to enhancing education avenues and the employability of the families of our heroes. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering support for the CRPF personnel and their loved ones.”



Smt. Radha emphasized the significance of the MoU. "This landmark collaboration aligns with CWA's objectives of providing opportunities for better education, as well as vocational and technical training, to the children and families of CRPF personnel. We must support the educational and professional goals of families who sacrifice greatly for our nation's security and well-being," she said.





