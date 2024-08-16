Gaza Ceasefire Talks Continue As Death Toll Surpasses 40,000

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Negotiators are set to meet again in Doha, Qatar, on Friday to work on a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

Israel's military continues its assault on Gaza while the discussions are ongoing.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000 following more than 10 months of intense fighting.

The latest round of negotiations began on Thursday and will resume for a second day, according to Qatari and U.S. officials.

A U.S. official described Thursday's talks as“constructive,” emphasizing the importance of reaching an agreement.

Despite the talks, Israel's military actions in Gaza persist, including air strikes that have resulted in additional casualties.

Hamas has criticized Israel's ongoing operations as an obstacle to achieving a ceasefire.

Hamas officials did not participate in Thursday's talks, but their negotiating team in Doha will be consulted.

The Israeli delegation includes high-level officials such as spy chief David Barnea and military hostages chief Nitzan Alon.

U.S. representatives include CIA Director Bill Burns and Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, with participation from Qatari and Egyptian officials.

The negotiations aim to address the Gaza crisis and secure the return of 115 Israeli and foreign hostages.

The broader regional context, including potential Iranian retaliation and U.S. military deployments, complicate the situation.

The White House condemned recent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank as unacceptable.

With U.S. presidential elections approaching, political debates in the U.S. have influenced perspectives on the ceasefire efforts.

Differences in the negotiations include the presence of Israeli troops in Gaza and the sequencing of a potential hostage release.

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly all of its 2.3 million residents have been displaced, the international community remains hopeful that a ceasefire agreement can be reached to end the devastating conflict and bring relief to those suffering from the protracted violence.

