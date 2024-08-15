King Briefed On Progress Of Tourism, Environment Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Wednesday was briefed on the progress of a number of development projects in the and environment sectors.

During separate meetings at Al Husseiniya Palace with the concerned officials, attended by Prime Bisher Khasawneh, His Majesty was briefed on progress in the Ajloun development master plan, and highlighted the importance of accelerating implementation within the specified timeframe, while ensuring that the governorate's residents benefit from development projects, according to a Royal Court statement.



For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Local Administration Minister Tawfiq Kreishan gave a briefing on key projects that will be implemented within the plan, including the development of a model farm, a heritage tourist village, a culinary academy, and a wellness resort, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

During a meeting to review the implementation plans to develop the Aqaba Marine Reserve, the King listened to a briefing by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef

Fayez on efforts to register the reserve on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, the statement said.



Fayez also highlighted studies to establish the Aqaba Marine Park, which consists of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, a science and technology hub, and a public aquarium, with the aim of protecting the marine environment and developing a blue economy.

At another meeting, His Majesty was briefed on the Sustainable Hunting and Wildlife Strategy developed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature.

The society's director, Fadi Nasser, gave a brief on key nature reserve programmes dedicated to sustainable hunting, with the aim of preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife and natural resources in Jordan.