Public Art Fund To Present Adrienne Elise Tarver's Multi-City Bus Shelter Exhibition Exploring Black Matriarchy And The Power Of Rest

Adrienne Elise Tarver is an interdisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, NY with a practice that spans painting, sculpture, installation, photography, textiles, and video. Her work addresses the complexity and invisibility of Black female identity including the history within domestic spaces, the fantasy of the tropical seductress, and the archetype of the all-knowing spiritual matriarch.

She has exhibited nationally and abroad, including solo shows at the Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art in Connecticut; the Academy Art Museum in Maryland; Atlanta Contemporary in Atlanta, Georgia; Dinner Gallery (formerly Victori+Mo) in New York; Ochi Projects in Los Angeles; Wave Hill in the Bronx, NY; BRIC Project Room in Brooklyn; and A-M Gallery in Sydney, Australia and two-person exhibitions at Hollis Taggart in New York; Wedge Curatorial in Toronto, Canada. She recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award from her alma mater, Boston University, and the Nancy Graves Foundation Grant. She has been commissioned for projects through the New York MTA, the Public Art Fund, Google, Art Aspen, and Pulse Art Fair and has been featured in online and print publications including the

New York Times, Forbes, Brooklyn Magazine, ArtNews, ArtNet, Blouin ArtInfo, Whitewall Magazine,

and

Hyperallergic, among others. She received her MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and BFA from Boston University.



In 2024, Tarver was announced as the inaugural awardee of a new summer residency at Stoneleaf Retreat, in partnership with Artnoir. Tarver is represented in Los Angeles, CA and Sun Valley, ID by

OCHI .

WHEN & WHERE:

Starting on August 14, 2024,

She who sits

will be on view on JCDecaux bus shelters throughout New York City, Chicago, and Boston. The exhibition can also be explored anytime, anywhere, on the free

Bloomberg Connects

app.



RELATED FREE PROGRAMMING

Curator-Led Pup Walk

in partnership with WoofBowl and WagWell

11:00 – 12:30 pm ET, August 17, 2024

Meet-up at Avenue C and 11th Street, ending at Stuyvesant Square Park via 15th Street

East Village, New York, NY

Public Art Fund Talks: Adrienne Elise Tarver

6:30 – 7:30 pm ET, November 13, 2024



The Cooper Union, Frederick P. Rose Auditorium

41 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10008

IMAGE CREDITS:

Adrienne Elise Tarver

photo of the artist,

2023;

Between here and there,

2024 (rendering)

Courtesy of the artist; Public Art Fund

Adrienne Elise Tarver: She who sits

will be presented by Public Art Fund and JCDecaux on bus shelters in New York City, Chicago, and Boston from August 14, 2024 – November 24, 2024.

