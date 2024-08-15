Israeli Settlers Kill Palestinian Man In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man was martyred by Israeli settlers who stormed Qalqilya city in the occupied West on Thursday.

The man arrived at Rufaida Hospital in Jit town near Qalqilya with fatal bullet injuries in the chest and he succumbed to the injuries later on, the Palestinian said in a statement.

Some armed settlers attacked the town and fired live ammunition towards citizens, causing critical injuries to some, Palestine Information and News (Wafa) reported.

The settlers set fire to some houses and in the town, the agency quoted the head of Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission Murad Shtewi.

The incident came in coincidence with the occupation forces' storming of the town, and preventing civil defense teams from reaching to extinguish the fire. (pickup previous)

