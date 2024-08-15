Echelon Health And Fitness Welcomes All Teachers Back With Free 1-Yr Bronze Membership And 8 Personal Training Sessions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Echelon and Welcomes All Teachers Back. Echelon Steps Up to Help Support Local Teachers

- Jeff QuinnVOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Echelon Health and Fitness is proud to announce a special that celebrates and supports educators at all levels as they gear up for the new academic year. From August 19th through September 15th, teachers from elementary, high school, trade school, and college are invited to take advantage of a free 1-year, 3-days-a-week membership, along with 8 Thrive personal training sessions, at no cost.This exclusive offer is Echelon's way of saying thank you to all educators who play a crucial role in shaping the future. Whether you're inspiring young minds in elementary school, guiding teenagers through high school, teaching specialized skills at a trade school, or educating future professionals at the college level-if you're a teacher, you're eligible to receive this incredible offer."We deeply appreciate the dedication and passion that teachers bring to their classrooms every day," said David Chung Co Founder at Echelon Health and Fitness. "This promotion is our way of giving back to those who give so much to our communities. We hope this membership and training package helps teachers focus on their own health and well-being, so they can continue to inspire and educate with energy and enthusiasm."About MBSC THRIVE at Echelon Health and FitnessThe 8 Thrive personal training sessions included in this promotion are part of the MBSC THRIVE program, a cutting-edge fitness system designed by the world-renowned Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning (MBSC). THRIVE offers a comprehensive approach to training, focusing on mobility, strength, conditioning, and recovery. The program is tailored to each individual's needs, ensuring a balanced and effective workout regimen that maximizes results.MBSC THRIVE is built on the principles of functional training, emphasizing movements that enhance everyday performance and reduce the risk of injury. Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned athlete, THRIVE personal training sessions at Echelon Health and Fitness are designed to help you achieve your specific goals with the guidance of our expert trainers.Teachers who take advantage of this promotion will enjoy full access to Echelon Health and Fitness facilities, including cutting-edge equipment, diverse group fitness classes, and an array of exclusive member benefits. The MBSC THRIVE sessions will provide personalized fitness plans that align with individual goals, ensuring each teacher receives the support they need to thrive.To enroll, teachers simply need to present a valid school ID at either of Echelon Health and Fitness's locations in Voorhees or Audubon. This promotion is open to all teachers in theMid-Atlantic region. Some restrictions apply.For more information about this teacher promotion or Echelon Health and Fitness's services, please visit or contact Jeff Quinn at 610-400-7379 or ...About Echelon Health and Fitness:Echelon Health and Fitness, a family-owned and locally operated business with locations in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ, has been voted best gym for seven consecutive years. Known for their exceptional group fitness classes, indoor track, five-lane lap pool, whirlpool, dry sauna, and recovery rooms featuring hydro and cryotherapy lounge chairs, Echelon provides an unmatched fitness experience. The gym is also recognized for its two exclusive programs: MBSC THRIVE and MemberPerx , where members enjoy savings at over 800 local businesses simply for being a part of Echelon.

