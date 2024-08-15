JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE's EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®, ChFC® Advisor

Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2024 Executive Council of New York Life.

EL PASO, TX, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2024 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life's elite field force of more than [12,000] licensed agents in sales achievement.Mr. Zubiate has been a New York Life agent since 2019, and is associated with New York Life's El Paso General Office in El Paso, Texas.Javier Zubiate has a multiple degrees from University of Texas at El Paso where he achieved a two bachelor degrees in account and finance as well as a M.B.A. with a specialization in finance.In March 2023 he was awarded the ChFC® designation after completing a 9-course professional curriculum and a rigorous series of examinations. The American College is an accredited institution specializing in financial services education. He is also a Financial Services Certified Professional®.He has been with Crown Wealth Strategies for five years, and he studied the key financial disciplines, including investments, insurance, income taxation, retirement planning, and estate planning and is prepared to meet the advanced financial needs of individuals, professionals, and small-business owners.Having worked in his family's local business for ten years, he is especially passionate about educating small-business owners in his community and helping them grow according to their unique goals. He lives in El Paso, Texas, and enjoys spending time with his family and friends.Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, . 621 N Resler Drive El Paso TX 79912 . 915-613-4300. Eagle Strategies LLC and NYLIFE Securities LLC are New York Life companies. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither affiliated with or owned by New York Life or its subsidiaries. If you do not wish to receive email communications from New York Life Insurance Company or its affiliates, please reply to this email, using the words "Opt out" in the subject line. Please copy ... New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10010.Bates# 5016067.2

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-227-1604

email us here