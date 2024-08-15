AAAV Wine Entrepreneur Grant Program Application Open Now-Apply By Aug 31, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jon'll and Matthew Boyd, founders of Boyd Cru Wines, received a Wine Entrepreneur Grant from the Association of African American Vintners in 2023.

Five $5,000 grants will be awarded in 2024

- AAAV Executive Director Angela McCraeLIVERMORE , CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of African American Vintners (AAAV) is celebrating Black Business Month by accepting applications for its Wine Entrepreneur Grant Program. For the second year, the initiative will raise funds and award $5,000 grants to Black-owned, AAAV-member businesses, providing resources for their operations, marketing or innovation efforts. Five grants will be awarded in 2024. Details and the online application are available now at aaavintners-applications will be accepted through August 31.Grant applicants must:- Be a current AAAV member at the wine producer level- Complete the online application by August 31, 2024- Submit a 30- to 60-second video introducing their business and briefly describing how the AAAV Entrepreneur Grant could help it grow“We heard our members loud and clear: they need financial assistance to grow their wine businesses,” says AAAV Executive Director Angela McCrae.“We started raising funds in 2022 and were able to award grants to our first cohort of five business owners in 2023. Every single one said the funds were transformative and helped to close the gap caused by funding disparities.”Grants awarded in 2023 were used by AAAV members to secure business insurance, protect brand identity, invest in marketing, and hire an administrative assistant. One awardee hired a marketing coordinator whose strategy increased brand visibility by 60 percent by garnering local and national press coverage.The value of an infusion of funds is supported by results of the second edition of Dr. Monique Bell's "Terroir Noir: 2023 Study of Black Wine Entrepreneurs.” Dr. Bell found 86 percent of Black wine entrepreneurs rely on self-funding and funds from family and friends. Limited capital is their primary business challenge.“Industry, government and trade associations should continue to provide financial and distribution support, and maintain or enhance current diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” recommends Dr. Bell, who teaches at Fresno State in California.“With targeted funding, investments and grants under threat, it may prove even more difficult for Black businesses to succeed.”The Association of African American Vintners launched a fundraising campaign for the 2024 grant program during Black Business Month in August 2023 and has since successfully funded the 2024 program. The organization continuously reaches out to existing donors, corporate partners, and supporters to encourage contributions with the goal of increasing both the award amount and number of grants awarded in the future. The 2024 Wine Entrepreneur Grant Program was made possible by individual donations and the support of industry partners, including Breakthru Beverage Group, H-E-B, Total Wine & More, Vino Volo and Uncorked & Cultured.“Breakthru is proud to support the Association of African American Vintners year-round, and especially during National Black Business Month,” said Adam Pizer, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Wine at Breakthru Beverage Group.“Diversity, equity and inclusion are a cornerstone of our organization, and we know how important it is to support BIPOC entrepreneurs and small businesses. We are glad to promote these values in the wine industry by contributing to the Wine Entrepreneur Grant and we thank the AAAV for their continued partnership.”Dwight A. Phyall, Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Culture at Total Wine & More, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Association of African American Vintners, a partnership that aligns with our shared commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the wine industry. By working together, we aim to make lasting strides in increasing representation, ensuring that our efforts benefit both our organizations and the industry as a whole for years to come."About Breakthru Beverage GroupBreakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit .About H-E-BH-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 118th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb and the H-E-B Newsroom.About Total Wine Spirits Beer & MoreTotal Wine Spirits Beer & More has an extensive selection of over 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits, and 2,500 beers, all at exceptional prices. Additionally, Total Wine Spirits Beer & More is committed to giving back to the local community. In 2023, Total Wine Spirits Beer & More contributed over $13.5 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 16,000+ organizations helping those organizations raise in excess of $85 million to support their good works in the community.About Uncorked and CulturedUncorked & CulturedTM is a media company connecting multicultural audiences worldwide by intersecting culture, food, wine, and travel. By creating original lifestyle content that amplifies entrepreneurs and facilitates global wine culture, we advocate for equity in wine and empower consumers. Our media company creates a sense of belonging within luxury wine and travel for everyone.About the Association of African American VintnersFounded in 2002, the Association of African American Vintners stands as the go-to resource for advancing equity in the wine industry. Our mission is to provide comprehensive education, advocacy, and community support not only for Black vintners but also for wine brands and industry professionals. Visit aaavintners for more information and to purchase many AAAV member wines.

