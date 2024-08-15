PISLM Restructures ILM Project To Restore Intervention Sites Post-Hurricane Beryl

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGE'S Grenada – Efforts are underway by the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM ) to help Carriacou's agricultural sector rebound, through restoration of degraded lands that resulted from the devastation experienced during the passage of hurricane Beryl in July of 2024.

PISLM last year commenced the three-year project,“ Enhancing Land Management and Strengthening Ecosystem Resilience for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Climate-Resilient Food Systems in Carriacou,' which focuses on the rehabilitation of landscapes at Bellevue -South, Dumfries and the Limlair Livestock Farm. With all three sites affected by the passage of hurricane Beryl, a high-level team from the organization convened an emergency strategic meeting with senior policymakers and stakeholders from Carriacou to discuss the way forward.

The team, led by PISLM's executive director Calvin James met with members of the national steering committee, minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique affairs and local government Tevin Andrews, permanent secretary Javan Williams and Bernard Mc Intosh, project manager.

James shared the objective of the visit by the team, and highlighted that,“The revised strategy includes reallocation of funds to incorporate integrated approaches, aiming to build climate-resilient food systems and ensure the sustainability of Carriacou's agricultural sector.”

“The plan also emphasizes the importance of community participation and the adoption of sustainable land management practices,” he added.

The revision of this project represents a critical step towards ensuring that Carriacou's agricultural sector can recover quickly and thrive despite the impacts of hurricane Beryl. By focusing on integrated landscape restoration and climate-resilient food systems, the project aspires to create a sustainable agricultural framework capable of withstanding environmental pressures.

Minister with responsibility for Carriacou and Petite Martinique affairs and local government, Tevin Andrews, underscored his ministry's willingness to work with the organization to not only meet the objectives of the project but also to meet the long-term needs of the people.

“We are pleased to have had this meeting, discussing strategies that can allow this island to resume agricultural production soon. We are hopeful that this can promote good agricultural practices that can help farmers to farm sustainably.”

Minister for health and wellness, Phillip Telesford, who also sat in at the meeting, underscored the importance of the restoration of Carriacou's agricultural sector.

“We can make the connection between healthy food and healthy people; the sooner our people will be able to have access to it the better it would be.”

This initiative emphasizes PISLM's dedication to fostering sustainable land management and good agricultural practices, that expands diversification and sustainability of livelihoods options.

