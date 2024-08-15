Cetera Investment Services Announces Key Financial Institution Affiliation Networking Agreements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GTE Group, East West Wealth Management, and First PREMIER Investment Services among institutions signing long-term extensions with Cetera Institutions

Cetera's Financial Institutions' business retention rate is 99 percent for all institutions with nearly 40 networking agreement renewals inked through July 2024



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cetera Financial Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that several key financial institutions have renewed their networking agreements with Cetera Financial Institutions , which supports the investment programs of over 400 banks and credit unions. Among the renewals, GTE Investment Group, East West Wealth Management, and First PREMIER Investment Services have signed long-term renewal agreements with Cetera Financial Institutions. These three institutions conducted thorough due diligence and considered proposals from multiple firms before renewing their relationships with Cetera Financial Institutions. With nearly 40 renewals signed through July 2024, Cetera Financial Institutions' current retention rate is 99 percent for all institutions.

"The flurry of renewals this year underscores the depth of value and growth we provide holistically to our financial institutions," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "As more bank customers and credit union members seek financial planning and wealth management services, we are positioned well as an industry leader in helping financial institutions deliver these services in a personalized and unified manner while strategically growing business. We look forward to continued long-term relationships with GTE Investment Group, East West Wealth Management, First PREMIER Investment Services and our growing roster of financial institution clients."



Program managers at the renewing financial institutions expressed enthusiasm for the renewed relationships with Cetera Financial Institutions.

"We are truly excited to continue our relationship with Cetera for the long term," said *Michael S. Simon

AVP, Program Manager at GTE Investment Group. "After performing our due diligence, we have determined that Cetera remains the best partner to help GTE Financial continue with our unprecedented growth and success at the GTE Investment Group. The support and engagement that Cetera's Growth Officer Program delivers has been instrumental for us in delivering best-in-class results."

"Our growth has been outstanding with Cetera as a partner," said *Gary Harmelink, Program Manager at First PREMIER Investment Services. "We have been with Cetera for over 20 years and are excited about our recently signed long-term contract extension. We look forward to many more years with our true partner in Cetera Financial Institutions."

The recent networking agreement renewals at Cetera Financial Institutions follow two additional recent milestones: Cetera Investment Services is celebrating its 40-year anniversary

this year, and recently announced a new affiliation with California Coast Credit Union .

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

*Registered representatives offering securities and insurance through Cetera Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity. Investments are: Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured | May lose value | Not financial institution guaranteed | Not a deposit | Not insured by any federal government agency.

