Zelensky Announces Consideration Of Defense Package In Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the Verkhovna Rada regarding the consideration of a defense-related legislative package, particularly the introduction of amendments to the rules on payments to military personnel participating in operations in Russia's Kursk region.

The head of state announced this in his nightly address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"And also now, in August, we need to strengthen certain positions of our state. It is time to adopt important legislative things – a defense legislative package for Ukraine. These are the decisions that will help Ukrainian warriors, the whole Ukrainian society, and our state institutions," Zelensky said.

First, according to him, it is necessary to clearly guarantee at the legislative level that Ukrainian warriors, who participate, for example, in the Kursk operation and will participate in all other actions on the territory of the aggressor state, will receive absolutely all payments and benefits designated for the frontline.

"And this should be made a law, so that all our people can be sure that the state will act as it should," he said.

Secondly, he emphasized that every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state deserves recognition and maximum support.

"In particular, this is true for our warriors – Ukrainian legionnaires – who currently have citizenships of other countries, but not yet of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine, and should receive this honor from the Ukrainian state," Zelensky said.

He also proposed regulating the issue of trophy weapons that Ukrainian soldiers win in battles.

Zelensky asked the Verkhovna Rada to convene a meeting to consider these issues urgently in the near future.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on August 15 that since the beginning of Ukraine's offensive operation in the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops had advanced 35 kilometers into the enemy's territory with battles and taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine