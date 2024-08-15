Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Door Chime Adaptor For Video Camera Doorbells (PDK-503)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I thought there should be a simple way for to use their existing doorbell chime with the latest camera equipment for optimal security and peace of mind," said an inventor, from

Altoona, Wisc., "so I invented the DOOR CHIME ADAPTOR. My design offers an improved alternative to current products that are not able to marry the modern high-technology video camera doorbell with the standard and currently installed doorbell chime."

The invention provides an effective way to utilize the existing doorbell chime with a newly purchased camera doorbell. In doing so, it eliminates the need for complicated electronic installations and renovations. It also increases security and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

