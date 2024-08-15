Centered Health Accelerates Growth With Community Partnerships And Leadership Moves

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Appointments Reflect Centered Health's Commitment to Excellence in Mental Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centered Health , a leading provider of high-quality mental health care for adolescents and adults, is pleased to announce two significant moves that reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized care. The organization has expanded its focus on Community Partnerships, appointing Christine Tonoli, MBA, as Vice President, Community Partnerships, and welcomes Gina McAuley, BA, MA, CLV, CLC, LVN, as the new Executive Director for its adolescent treatment centers.

Strategic Expansion with Community Partnerships

Centered Health's strategic expansion in Community Partnerships represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to deepen its connections with providers, organizations, and advocates within the communities it serves. This initiative, led by Christine Tonoli, MBA, will focus on cultivating and nurturing relationships critical to establishing strong referral pipelines and driving admissions across the organization's diverse treatment centers.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional mental health care. With the increased focus on building key relationships, Community Partnerships allows us to take a proactive approach to reach more people in need and to strengthen our ties with the communities we serve,” stated Nuchie Schapiro , CEO of Centered Health.“Christine Tonoli's expertise and dedication make her the perfect leader for this initiative.”

Christine Tonoli has a proven track record with Centered Health, having previously served as the Executive Director of its adolescent treatment centers. Her background in community relations and strategic partnerships is expected to drive significant growth, ensuring more individuals and families can access the specialized care they need.

New Leadership for Adolescent Treatment Centers

In parallel with the focus on community partnerships, Centered Health also announces the appointment of Gina McAuley, BA, MA, CLC, LVN, as Executive Director for its adolescent treatment centers, including Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA, and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA.

Gina McAuley brings over 25 years of experience in the mental health field, having held executive positions at top-tier facilities specializing in mental health and eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults. McAuley's advanced degrees in business administration and counseling, coupled with her healthcare experience, bring a strong organizational and clinical background to this role. Her expertise will be pivotal in advancing Centered Health's commitment to personalized, client-centered care.

“Having Gina McAuley join our leadership team underscores our dedication to providing exceptional treatment for adolescents,” said Nuchie Schapiro.“Her extensive experience and passion for holistic, solution-focused care, makes her an invaluable asset to our organization and the families we support.”

Gina McAuley is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience for clients and their families, ensuring a solid foundation that leads to positive transformations for adolescents in need. Her strategic innovation and leadership are anticipated to have a profound impact on both her team and the young individuals they serve.

About Centered Health:

Founded by Nuchie Schapiro in 2015 in Southern California, Centered Health serves as a healing resource for all ages battling mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The diverse network of premium mental health treatment centers and skilled teams ensure clients receive superior, individualized, evidence-based treatment in the most appropriate setting. The network includes Centered Health's Adolescent Division comprising Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA, and the adult treatment centers; The Meadowglade in Moorpark, CA, and Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), Culver City, CA. Learn more at CenteredHealth

