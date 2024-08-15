Advatek Lighting Unveils New Era In LED Pixel Controllers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The installation was designed by Tryka L.E.D. Ltd and powered by Advatek's PixLite T8-S long-range pixel controllers and R4D-S receivers.

Advatek Lighting

Boundless creativity unlocked with Advatek PixLite®LED pixel controllers.

Advatek Lighting, founded in 2012, is a leading designer and of advanced LED pixel controllers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advatek Lighting, a pioneering force in LED pixel technology, is reshaping the world of visual displays with its state-of-the-art LED pixel controllers. Since its establishment in Melbourne in 2012, Advatek has emerged as a leading innovator in designing and manufacturing advanced controllers that drive dynamic lighting effects for various applications.Headquartered at Unit 1, 3 - 5 Gilda Court, Mulgrave, VIC, 3170, Australia, Advatek Lighting is celebrated for its groundbreaking approach to professional lighting solutions. The company's controllers are integral to a broad spectrum of projects, from architectural marvels and themed environments to seasonal exhibitions and film productions.Advatek Lighting offers a diverse array of products compatible with over 50 LED pixel software protocols. Each controller is crafted to meet high standards of reliability and performance, with a minimum 12-month warranty and a remarkable five-year warranty on the PixLite® Mk3 range. This commitment to excellence ensures that every installation achieves optimal visual impact and enduring quality.Proudly designed and manufactured in Australia, Advatek Lighting's products are distributed globally, showcasing their dedication to both local craftsmanship and international reach. The company's innovative solutions continue to enhance visual experiences across various sectors.Client feedback highlights the company's reputation for excellence. Jonas Bächli praised Advatek's offerings, saying,“Excellent products for a very good price and amazing & super fast customer support. Keep it up!” Meanwhile, Bruno Laxagueborde commended the product's performance, noting, "An incredible product, it traveled all the way to Argentina without any issues! What a great journey." (Original comment in Spanish: "Increíble producto, viajó hasta Argentina lo más bien! Alto viaje.")For more information, visit Advatek Lighting's website at or reach out via email at .... Stay connected through their social media channels for updates and insights: YouTube (@Advatek ), Instagram ( ), LinkedIn ( ), and Facebook ( ).For media inquiries, please contact:Advatek LightingTelephone: +61 3 8400 4566Email: ...About Advatek LightingAdvatek Lighting, established in Melbourne in 2012, specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance LED pixel controllers. Known for their reliability and innovation, Advatek's products support diverse applications, enhancing lighting installations and visual experiences worldwide.

Advatek

Advatek Lighting

+44 20 4570 2462

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Advatek in action - incredible installations using Advatek PixLite® LED pixel controllers