Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drying Device For Sports Equipment Bag (PDK-496)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to provide hockey players with a quick and effective means of drying their equipment without the hassle of removing everything from the bag," said an inventor, from Zimmerman, Minn., "so I invented the QUICK DRY. My design would evaporate perspiration and moisture, and it would help reduce the foul locker room smell."

The invention provides a convenient method of drying hockey equipment and other gear. In doing so, it would circulate air throughout the gym bag/equipment bag and the equipment. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps reduce odors. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-496, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp