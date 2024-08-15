Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Reports On Voting Results Of 2024 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, is reporting on its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting. According to the announcement, voted on and approved all five proposals on the agenda. Proposals included the election of four directors to the company's board of directors; the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as the company auditors; amending FLGC's Incentive Compensation Plan to increase the issuable number of shares; granting stock appreciation rights to the company's CEO and CFO; and issuing 635,363 shares in accordance with NASDAQ guidelines to acquire the minority interest of TruHC Pharma GmbH. Directors who were elected to the board included Clifford Starke, Kevin Taylor, Edward Woo and Brendan Cahill.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

