Searchspring Introduced Into Gartner Magic Quadrant For Search And Product Discovery

The Gartner report praises Searchspring's ecosystem and describes the as broad, retail-centric and suitable for organizations looking for a quick ROI.

- Alex Kombos, CEO of SearchspringSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Searchspring , the leading provider of AI-driven discovery and personalization solutions for e-commerce, announced today that it has been included in the Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, from influential research and consultancy firm, Gartner.Searchspring received significant acclaim from Gartner, particularly for its effectiveness in focusing on scaling SMB and mid-market e-commerce sites. The platform's design is specifically tailored to meet the needs of online merchants, offering a comprehensive, easy-to-implement solution that appeals to organizations seeking swift operational improvements and return on investment. This is complemented by an expansive ecosystem of system integration partners, the largest among its competitors, which ensures that clients in key regions can find skilled implementation partners to integrate Searchspring into their e-commerce systems.Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring, said, "Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the continuous innovation and technological advancements we implement at Searchspring. Known for our intuitive interface and onboarding capabilities, we empower e-commerce businesses to rapidly increase conversions.We are dedicated to continuing to lead the market as the foremost AI-powered product discovery platform, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including enhanced search, merchandising, predictive bundling, analytics, insights, feed management, marketplace integration, BOPIS, and PPC optimization across more than 1,500 channels in major markets, including the USA, APAC, and EMEA."The report praises Searchspring for simplifying the selection process for businesses with its straightforward, three-tier pricing model, which clearly delineates the features and capabilities available at each level. This transparent pricing structure helps businesses of various sizes and needs to quickly identify the most suitable package, reducing complexity and accelerating the adoption process. These attributes make Searchspring an attractive option for retailers looking to increase conversions and AOV.Positioned at the forefront of AI-driven e-commerce solutions, Searchspring is redefining strategies for merchants and brands to increase conversions and efficiency. Recent enhancements to the Searchspring platform also include the introduction of NLP search capabilities. Utilizing a trained AI large language model (LLM), NLP significantly improves the discoverability of products by intelligently extracting relevant keywords from product descriptions.Searchspring has also enhanced its e-commerce suite offerings by acquiring Increasingly, a leader in AI-assisted product bundling, and Intelligent Reach, a leading product and data management platform. This expansion enables Searchspring to support e-commerce stores in recommending dynamic bundles, increasing average order value, and distributing their products across more than 1,500 shopping sites and marketplaces under one plan.About SearchspringSearchspring is a leading global provider of AI-driven product discovery and personalization solutions for e-commerce. Searchspring's platform integrates real-time customer and product data, making it easy for businesses to understand customer preferences and enhance product visibility on their e-commerce websites and over 1,500 other channels. With more than 15 years of innovation, Searchspring offers customers fast, scalable, and user-friendly solutions. The company holds multiple patents and serves over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet's Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm, supporting its customers from offices in San Antonio, London, Sydney, Denver, Toronto and Portland. To learn more, visit Searchspring .

