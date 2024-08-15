Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Means For Securing Ostomy Pouches (PBT-4058)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "After being diagnosed with bladder cancer, my father had a

cystectomy and needed a better way to support the weight of the ostomy pouch as it fills," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the POUCH POCKET. My design would effectively house the ostomy pouch, especially for those living a very active life."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of designed to support the weight of an ostomy bag. In doing so, it would secure the pouch in place. As a result, it helps prevent leaks and the associated embarrassment. It also increases comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who have a colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4058, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

