Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Means For Securing Ostomy Pouches (PBT-4058)
Date
8/15/2024 2:00:59 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "After being diagnosed with bladder cancer, my father had a
cystectomy and needed a better way to support the weight of the ostomy pouch as it fills," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the POUCH POCKET. My design would effectively house the ostomy pouch, especially for those living a very active life."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of underwear designed to support the weight of an ostomy bag. In doing so, it would secure the pouch in place. As a result, it helps prevent leaks and the associated embarrassment. It also increases comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who have a colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy. Additionally, a prototype is available.
SOURCE InventHelp
