PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL HAS 2024 COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY WITH ITS LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 -- Primavera School, a public charter school that educates students across Arizona, celebrated its graduating Class of 2024 on July 10 at the Arizona Theatre with nearly 1600 graduates. Its student body includes alternative students, those who have fallen behind in school and those looking to excel in their classes-all of whom can catch up on credits, get ahead in their schoolwork and enjoy a flexible schedule at Primavera while they work toward earning an accredited high school diploma.

"We are incredibly proud of our 2024 graduates," said Jessica Pagoulatos, Executive Director of Academics at Primavera Online. "At Primavera, we strive to provide a top-notch online education, equipping our students for their future endeavors. It fills us with joy to commemorate this achievement."

This year, Primavera graduates have a lot to celebrate, with nearly 100 graduating seniors earning Primavera's exclusive Merit Award, a monetary award funded by StrongMind that goes toward college, trade school, certifications and the military. The Merit Award, which is based on students' grades and GPAs, is offered to all high school students in grades 9-12. The Merit Award is just one way Primavera empowers its high school students. In addition to the Merit Award, high school students at Primavera can also receive unlimited private tutoring with small group support.

Families who are interested in switching their children to Primavera Online School can now enroll them in grades K-12 at PrimaveraOnline.

Primavera Online School

is a tuition-free, public charter school that provides Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum, a flexible schedule and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera is Cognia accredited, and NCAA approved. Visit

