Gildan Renews Partnership With South Carolina Aquarium Supporting Charleston Youth And Employees Through Education And Impact Programs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gildan is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston to support the Aquarium's mission of inspiring the conservation of the natural world. Gildan is increasing its contribution from the prior year and will be donating USD $25,000, which will support the Aquarium's robust slate of education programming. In addition, the Company will work with the Aquarium to organize exciting activities for its employees in Charleston.

“Our education team is always thrilled to see students from across the state of South Carolina come to the Aquarium and experience hands-on activities that connect them to water, wildlife, and wild places. We are extremely grateful for Gildan's support,” says Brian Thill, Director of Education at The South Carolina Aquarium.

Over the next year, this partnership will support access of grade-specific, standards-based school programs for more than 6,500 students across the state, with curriculum focusing on Earth's ecosystem, natural habitats, and marine life, specifically providing workshops, interactive experiences, and hands-on learning opportunities.

“We are pleased to be able to keep working with the Aquarium on such a rewarding program and to play a positive role in increasing education access within our community,” says Shannon Preston, Vice-President of Human Resources at Gildan.“In addition, we are excited to further elevate this partnership internally to drive employee volunteering and engagement in the region, which has further solidified our excitement in this renewed partnership.”

To find out more about Gildan's commitment to its communities, please visit the Company's website .