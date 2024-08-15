All-New Gulfstream G400 Completes First Flight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aircraft Defines New Standard with Flight Test Program Launching in Savannah

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the all-new Gulfstream G400 successfully completed its first flight, officially launching the flight test program and further expanding Gulfstream's ultramodern, high-technology family of next-generation aircraft. The G400 defines a new standard with the highest performance and greatest comfort ever experienced in this segment.

The G400 departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at 9:04 a.m. and returned 2 hours, 54 minutes later, having reached a speed of Mach 0.85 and altitude of 41,000 feet/12,497 meters. The aircraft accomplished this mission using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel from Gulfstream's Savannah campus.

The G400 showcases class-leading performance and efficiency with its combination of Gulfstream's aerodynamic clean-wing design, advanced Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812GA engines and next-generation avionics. The aircraft can fly 4,200 nautical miles/7,778 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and is equipped with Gulfstream's award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck and Predictive Landing Performance System to help improve flight safety and pilot situational awareness. The G400 also features the advanced high-speed Gulfstream-designed wing and winglet, introduced on the Gulfstream G500 and G600, that greatly enhance efficiency.

The G400 offers customers a choice of three floorplans with seating for up to nine, 11 or 12 passengers and provides the signature Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh, never recirculated air purified by a plasma ionization clean air system; the lowest cabin altitude in its class; and light from 10 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows.

"The completion of the first flight marks a significant milestone for the G400," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "It demonstrates, yet again, the maturity of Gulfstream's new aircraft programs and the advantages created by the intentionally designed commonalities shared across our next-generation fleet."

Customers can experience the G400 interior at the Gulfstream Savannah-based showroom, which includes a full-size G400 mock-up alongside immersive multimedia content and interior design display, or the sales and design center in Beverly Hills which also hosts a G400 cabin mock-up. These invitation-only opportunities allow customers to see firsthand the safety and wellness-enhancing features of the G400 while gaining insight into the Gulfstream design process.



