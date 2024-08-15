Circuit Cinema Launches As A New SVOD Service Dedicated To Independent Film And World Cinema

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Circuit Cinema , a new streaming service dedicated to independent and world cinema, today announced its launch. The is led by Charles Huddleston, a veteran filmmaker and television professional with a passion for supporting motion pictures as a medium for artistic expression.



“Movies have the power to bring people together across cultures like no other art form,” said Charles Huddleston.“Circuit Cinema is a virtual arthouse cinema where audiences will be able to easily discover a collection of outstanding films from artists around the world that for whatever reason aren't being amplified by the algorithms at the big box streamers.”



Circuit Cinema will stream a curated selection of film festival winners, independent films, world cinema, documentaries, and classic film masterpieces, commercial-free and without geo-restrictions. In the coming months, the service will be adding exclusive titles that won't be available for streaming anywhere else.



“I'm inspired and amazed by the talent and courage of the filmmakers, actors, and other artists we're showcasing, some of them working with very limited resources” said Charles Huddleston.“These hidden gems deserve a wider audience and we're here to connect them with cinephiles hungry for content with heart.”



Circuit Cinema is available now on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. An app for Android TV is under development. Viewers can browse the catalog and sign up at circuitcinema .



About Circuit Cinema



Circuit Cinema is a subscription video on demand service offering commercial-free streaming of a collection of modern and classic independent films, world cinema, documentaries, and micro-budget masterpieces curated by filmmakers for film lovers. Apps are available on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV (Android TV coming soon), For more information, visit circuitcinema.

