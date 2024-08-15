9 Oliva Gibbs Attorneys Recognized In The 2025 Editions Of Best Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9 attorneys across 4 practices from leading law firm Oliva Gibbs were listed in the 2025 Editions of Best Lawyers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs LLP proudly announces that four of its distinguished attorneys have been recognized in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. In addition, five Oliva Gibbs attorneys were included in the fifth edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer–review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.Oliva Gibbs LLP is honored to have the following attorneys recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers:Best Lawyers in AmericaAndrew S. Good – Commercial Litigation (Columbus, OH)Greg Harjo – Energy Law (Edmond, OK)Charles Lundeen – Oil and Gas Law (Edmond, OK)Brad McCamy – Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law (Bismarck, ND)Best Lawyers: Ones to WatchGabriel Ackal, Jr. – Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law (Lafayette, LA)Donald L. Collier III – Energy Law (Houston, TX)Joseph Manning – Oil and Gas Law (Houston, TX)Zachary P. Oliva – Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law (Houston, TX)Emily C. Sheffield – Oil and Gas Law (Houston, TX)About Oliva Gibbs LLPOliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been recognized as one of Texas' top mid-sized law firms for Energy & Natural Resources work in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.

