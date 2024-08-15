Sanlo Releases Web Shop World Report: Key Insights For Mobile Game Developers Around Web Monetization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Sanlo Report Reveals 81% Awareness and 25% Preference for Web Shops Among Mobile Gamers, Unveiling Revenue-Boosting Opportunities for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanlo , a leading provider of digital commerce and payment solutions for the gaming industry, has published the "Web Shop World Report: 2024," an in-depth study examining the growing influence of web shops in mobile gaming. Based on a survey of over 5,000 active mobile game players across top revenue markets (US, UK, Japan, Germany, and Canada), the report provides valuable insights into player behavior, preferences, and the potential of web shops to enhance revenue streams for developers.Web shops are online stores where players can buy in-game items through the game's website, opposed to buying directly in the game app via the App Store or Google Play. Web shops are a hot trend among mobile game developers because they:1. Create a deeper connection between gaming companies and their players2. Allow game developers to own the purchase point with maximum freedom3. Boost revenue by providing exclusive and personalized offers for players4. Optimize and increase profits by avoiding Apple and Google commission fees (10 - 30%)Based on our audit, currently 26 of the top revenue-grossing mobile games in the world have a web shop, which showcases their popularity among mobile game businesses, but what do players think of web shops?The Web Whop World Report offers data-driven guidance for developers looking to understand player opinions and preferences related to web shops.Key Findings from the Report:. Widespread Awareness and Adoption: The report reveals that 81% of mobile game players are aware of web shops, with 77% having made purchases through them.. Positive User Experience Leading to Repeat Purchases: A significant 90% of web shop purchasers expressed a high likelihood of making repeat purchases. This highlights the importance for developers to implement strategies such as loyalty programs, special offers, and free gifts to encourage continued engagement.. Emerging Preference for Web Shops: While traditional app stores remain dominant, the report shows that 25% of players now prefer purchasing via web shops. This shift is driven by the exclusive deals and better offers that web shops can provide, pointing to a growing opportunity for developers to further increase this preference.. Challenges and Solutions: The report also identifies key barriers to web shop adoption, such as security concerns and payment issues. It offers practical recommendations for developers to address these challenges, including the implementation of trusted payment methods and secure checkout processes to build player confidence.Olya Caliujnaia, CEO of Sanlo, commented on the report's significance and learnings:“The Web Shop World Report sheds light on the evolving landscape of mobile game monetization and quantifies the big opportunity around web shops. This data was collected straight from mobile game players across the world, so the findings should be seen as real, objective learnings. I was delighted to see such high awareness and purchase intent data points. It's quite amazing that 81% of mobile game players said they are aware of web shops and that 71% have made a purchase via a web shop. This report provides developers with actionable insights that can help them better connect with their players and optimize revenue.”Sanlo encourages mobile game executives and industry professionals to delve into the full report, available at . The detailed findings offer essential information for developers seeking to leverage web shops to boost their financial performance and enhance player satisfaction.About Sanlo:Sanlo offers a platform of monetization products to boost revenue for gaming companies. Their suite includes webshop tooling, checkout & payment solutions, and game financing. Sanlo is committed to empowering game developers with the tools and insights necessary for sustainable growth.For more information, please visit sanlo or contact Andrew Dubatowka at ...

