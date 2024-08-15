Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fishing Rod Storage Accessory (OSK-550)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fishing with my grandchildren, I noticed that our lines would always get crossed and I thought there should be a better way to keep fishing poles organized," said an inventor from Alex, OK. "My invention makes it easier to fish from the shore and also keeps poles organized when not in use."

This convenient and practical invention would prevent multiple fisher's lines from getting tangled, making fishing in groups an easier and more enjoyable experience. This would improve a fisherman/woman's peace of mind and eliminate aggravation during the experience. Additionally, the lightweight and durable design could be produced in a way that is reasonably priced and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Montreal sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-550, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp