Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wireless Audio Transmitter (OSK-402)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless way to transmit between electronic devices such as a television and DVD player, gaming system, turntable, or any receivers," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented THE SOUND TRANSMITTER COMPONENT. My design would prevent the mess and clutter associated with multiple audio cables."

The invention allows for wireless transmission of audio between audio and equipment including turntable, and receiver. In doing so, it eliminates the need for messy cables and cords. As a result, it reduces clutter, and it increases organization. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-402, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

