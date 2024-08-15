Revitalizing Main Street: $700,000 Of New Funding Available To North Carolina Small Businesses Through Duke Energy Foundation Program

Duke partnership with community development organizations will provide grants to help small businesses expand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation today announced $700,000 of new funding will be made available to North Carolina small businesses in partnership with community development organizations. Small business grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be distributed through 20 community organizations to support retail shops, restaurants and other small businesses looking to expand, upgrade technology and improve downtown storefronts.

Now in its fourth year, the grant program has provided over $2 million in funding to small businesses since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Duke Energy Foundation's small business grant program has helped fuel a resurgence of entrepreneurial small businesses in North Carolina ranging from bookstores to restaurants," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "These small business grants ensure Main Streets across our state are well positioned to benefit from economic development efforts."



Small businesses play a critical role in the state's economic health and employ nearly half of North Carolina's workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration . Anna Impson and Rebekah Rhoden, owners of Little Pep

in Winston-Salem, used funding from the grant program to improve the bistro's storefront last year and attract new customers.

"Receiving a grant from the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and the Duke Energy Foundation allowed us to improve and restore our historic storefront and give it the charm and character it deserves," said Impson and Rhoden. "We're thankful that the Duke Energy Foundation helped us make our dreams a reality, and we're excited to have brought Little Pep to our vibrant downtown."

Bill King, president and CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, sees the funding as essential to community improvement efforts.

"This tremendous support from the Duke Energy Foundation is a huge boost to our efforts to revitalize downtown Raleigh and will go directly to support our small, locally owned businesses," said King. "Since the pandemic, Duke Energy has set a standard for corporate support through its generous and focused efforts on bringing back main streets and small business communities that form the backbone of places like downtown Raleigh."

Small businesses interested in applying for funding are encouraged to inquire with the local nonprofit administering the program for their community. A full list of recipients can be found below with quotes from each organization available here .

Small Business Grant Program Recipients