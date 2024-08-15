FMS Solutions Unveils Workhappy Employee Management App: A Game-Changer For Independent Retailers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive response to the growing needs of independent retailers, FMS Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of the groundbreaking Workhappy onboarding app. This significant addition redefines management and operational efficiency, equipping businesses with the tools to thrive in a fiercely competitive market.

Introducing Workhappy: The Future of Employee Management

Workhappy is a game-changer in labor management, providing a secure, all-in-one solution with a modern, intuitive interface. It simplifies employee onboarding, streamlines communication, and integrates scheduling and payroll-all in an easy-to-use platform. With its updated design tailored to meet the needs of all generations, including younger, tech-savvy employees, Workhappy not only enhances the user experience but also plays a crucial role in improving employee retention. FMS Solutions has leveraged years of expertise to deliver an app that reduces time-consuming administrative tasks, enabling retailers to focus on what matters most-growing their business.

The Workhappy app will:



Simplify the onboarding process with a user-friendly interface where employees can input their data directly, replacing paper-based methods.

Facilitate seamless communication between employees and administrators, promoting a healthy information flow within the organization.

Integrate effortlessly with FMS' time and attendance solution, Labor Saver, for efficient scheduling based on employee availability and significantly reduce labor costs. Deliver a streamlined, user-focused experience that adapts to the needs of all employees, making it especially intuitive and accessible for tech-savvy younger generations.

The app also includes features including viewing paystubs, W2s, and 1099s, requesting time-offs, shift swaps, and more - an all-encompassing solution to employee management.

"We are committed to fostering successful and profitable futures for independent retailers while ensuring a modern and engaging experience for employees of all generations. With the launch of the Workhappy app, we are stepping into a new era of operational excellence, offering a user-friendly interface that enhances the employee experience and supports retention," said Robert Graybill, President and CEO of FMS Solutions.

Join FMS Solutions in this exciting journey toward streamlined operations and unbounded growth, where innovation meets expertise. As the foundation of this future-focused approach, FMS provides a complete suite of products and services that empower independent retailers to excel in a competitive market. Our solutions-from advanced financial reporting and benchmarking to optimized inventory management and tax credit maximization-are tailored to enhance efficiency, boost profitability, and drive growth. With decades of industry expertise, FMS is dedicated to helping independent operators succeed in every aspect of their business

FMS Solutions Holdings LLC (FMS) - Since 1974, FMS has helped independent retail grocers succeed by transforming historical accounting activities into timely, accurate decision support tools. The company's keen understanding of the industry's challenges has positioned it as the National Grocers Association's (NGA) preferred provider of industry benchmarking, best practices and mission-critical decision support. Headquartered in Florida, FMS has additional offices in Alabama, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Kansas, Ontario (Canada), and Hyderabad (India). FMS services organizations in more than 5,000 locations across North America and the Caribbean, enabling them to improve profitability through better decision support. To learn more about FMS, please call 877.435.9400 or visit .

