Global Light Therapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Light Therapy Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Light Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The light therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical research advancements, clinical validation, healthcare acceptance, consumer awareness, market adoption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The light therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalization and customization, mental health awareness, telehealth and remote care, regulatory support.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Light Therapy Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Light Therapy Market

The increasing prevalence of skin diseases is expected to propel the growth of the light therapy market going forward. Skin diseases refer to a wide spectrum of ailments that affect the skin and can be brought on by bacterial, viral, fungal, allergy, and parasitic infections, as well as by the skin itself. Light therapy uses light waves to treat certain skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, mycosis, vitiligo, and others by exposing skin to an ultraviolet (UV) light for a set amount of time in combination with a medication that stimulates the skin's immunity and helps in skin treating conditions in a natural way and reduces the cell development and inflammation that lead to skin disorders.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the light therapy market include Verilux Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Zepter International Switzerland AG, Beurer GmbH, Nature Bright Co., Lucimed SA, Aura Daylight LLC

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the light therapy market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Light Box, Floor And Desk Lamps, Handheld Devices For Skin Treatment, Light Visor, Dawn Simulator, Light Therapy Lamps, Other Products

2) By Light Type: White Light, Blue Light, Red Light, Other Light Types

3) By Application: Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Eczema, Acne Vulgaris, SAD/Winter Blues, Sleeping Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End User: Homecare Setting, Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the light therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global light therapy market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the light therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Light Therapy Market Definition

Light therapy, commonly known as phototherapy, is a non-invasive medical treatment that treats various skin diseases by using different wavelengths of light for a set period of time to specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity and improve healing. It is used in treating autoimmune diseases, bacterial infections and fungal infections on the skin, psychiatric conditions, retinal diseases, and tumors.

Light Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Light Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on light therapy market size , light therapy market drivers and trends, light therapy market major players, light therapy competitors' revenues, light therapy market positioning, and light therapy market growth across geographies. The light therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

