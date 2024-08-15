Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Seated Massage Unit For Massage Therapists (MJA-233)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm a remedial massage therapist, and I wanted to create a seated massage unit that can be easily adjusted to increase comfort and reduce pressure for clients with the use of no external supports," said an inventor, from North Albury, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the PORTABLE LEG REST MASSAGE DEVICE. My design would also be particularly beneficial to clients with limited mobility who are unable to use a standard massage table and would also be easily used on the go during travel."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved seated massage unit for massage therapists. In doing so, it can be easily adjusted to suit the needs of a client during a massage. As a result, it could contribute to increased relaxation and better therapeutic results. It also offers an alternative to traditional massage tables and supports. The invention features an adjustable design that small, portable, and easy to use so it is ideal for massage therapists. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

