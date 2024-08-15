(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Food Basket is growing by Consumer convenience, with luxury gifting trends and rising disposable incomes fueling demand. expansion and India's boost market development.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food basket market is on track to achieve a valuation of USD 11.9 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2034. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.



The food basket market is experiencing robust growth driven by evolving consumer preferences and a heightened focus on convenience and health. As more people embrace the concept of fresh, locally-sourced, and artisanal foods, the demand for food baskets-especially those featuring organic produce, gourmet items, and specialty goods-has surged. This trend is notably prevalent in urban areas where busy lifestyles and increasing health awareness fuel the desire for convenient yet nutritious food options.

Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and subscription services has further propelled the market, making it easier for consumers to access a diverse range of food baskets tailored to their specific needs and preferences. The versatility of food baskets, which can range from traditional fruit and vegetable assortments to curated collections of international delicacies, appeals to a broad audience, including busy professionals, health-conscious individuals, and gift-givers.

Key Takeaways:



Current Valuation : The global food basket industry is valued at USD 11.9 billion as of 2024.

Future Growth : The market is projected to grow to USD 17.5 billion by 2034.

Steady Expansion : The industry is expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Leading Companies : Prominent manufacturers include Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Instacart, FreshDirect, and Misfits Market.

Recent Market Value : The market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2023, reflecting steady growth. Positive Outlook : With consistent growth and key players driving innovation, the food basket industry is poised for a robust future.

Key Drivers and Trends in the Food Basket Market

The modern lifestyle has driven a demand for convenience, making food baskets a popular choice among busy professionals and families. These baskets offer a complete meal solution, making them ideal for holidays, travels, and special events. The trend towards personalized food baskets allows consumers to select contents that suit their tastes, enhancing the appeal of these products. The rise of theme-based snack baskets, including those themed around movies, anime, and superheroes, further caters to millennials and helps brands attract a broader audience.The tradition of gifting food baskets, influenced by Western culture, has become a global phenomenon. These baskets are often curated with high-quality food and snacks to present a luxurious gift option. Personalized and themed baskets add a touch of class, making them a sought-after choice for special occasions and corporate gifts.Subscription-based food baskets are gaining traction among corporations and large businesses. This model offers a cost-effective way to provide employees with perks and enhance workplace wellness. Subscription services also simplify the process of obtaining food baskets, making them an attractive option for companies looking to streamline their operations.There is a growing demand for customizable and healthy food baskets driven by increased health awareness. Consumers are looking for baskets that cater to specific dietary needs such as organic, gluten-free, or vegan options. The convenience of receiving ready-to-eat or easily preparable meals appeals to health-conscious individuals with busy schedules.

Consumer convenience drives the food basket market, with a focus on subscription services and customizable options. Millennials and corporates value these baskets for their full meal solutions, luxury appeal, and health-conscious offerings, supported by e-commerce and agricultural richness. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).









Key Players in the Food Basket Industry

Blue ApronHelloFreshInstacartFreshDirectMisfits MarketImperfect FoodsFarmbox DirectThrive MarketHungry HarvestDaily HarvestGreen ChefSunbasketPurple CarrotMartha & Marley SpoonGood EggsFull CircleOrganic ValleyGreen Bean DeliveryFreshRealmPeapod

Key Segments of the Food Basket Industry

By Material:

The material category in the food basket industry includes bamboo, metal, reed, plastic, and wood.

By End User:

The end user category encompasses fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, tea and coffee, and spiced and condiments.

By Sales Channel:

The industry based on sales channels is bifurcated into offline and online.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

