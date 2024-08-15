22 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Recognized By Best Lawyers In America On 2025 'Best Lawyers' And 'Ones To Watch' Lists*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Best Lawyers" has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to excellence.



DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that 22 of its attorneys are being honored by "Best Lawyers in America." 13 of its attorneys are recognized on the 'Best Lawyers' list, while nine are named to the 'Ones to Watch' list for 2025.* Awardees are chosen through peer review surveys.

The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Best Lawyers' list are:



Stanley Glenn Abrams (honoree since 2024): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Douglas E. Berger (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Jason Campbell : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Coleman Cowan : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Paul R. Dickinson, Jr. (honoree since 2024): Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Matt Harbin (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Matthew S. Healey (honoree since 2013): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants, Workers' Compensation Law – Employers

Gary W. Jackson ** (honoree since 2020): Litigation – Insurance, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael Jordan : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Daniel R. Lehrer : Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Kevin Mahoney : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Michael Roessler (honoree since 2022): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants Susan Vanderweert (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Honorees for the 2025 "Best Lawyers" 'Ones to Watch' list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than 10 years and are nominated and reviewed by their peers.* The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Ones to Watch' list are:



Christopher Bagley (honoree since 2021): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Sheri Bangura : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Rosa Antunez Boatwright : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Nichad Davis : Civil Rights Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Casey T. Day (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Kaitlyn Fudge (honoree since 2023): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation

Brian Lagesse : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Preston W. Lesley : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Ali Overby (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S.

Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC

27701

1-866-900-7078



Offices in

Durham

(main),

Raleigh,

Charlotte,

Greensboro, NC, and

Greenville, SC. Attorney

Michael Shepherd: 555 S.

Mangum Street, Suite 800,

Durham, NC

*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.

**Of Counsel

