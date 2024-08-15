22 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Recognized By Best Lawyers In America On 2025 'Best Lawyers' And 'Ones To Watch' Lists*
Date
8/15/2024 10:16:49 AM
"Best Lawyers" has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that 22 of its attorneys are being honored by "Best Lawyers in America." 13 of its attorneys are recognized on the 'Best Lawyers' list, while nine are named to the 'Ones to Watch' list for 2025.* Awardees are chosen through peer review surveys.
The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Best Lawyers' list are:
Stanley Glenn Abrams (honoree since 2024): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
Douglas E. Berger (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Jason Campbell : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
Coleman Cowan : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Paul R. Dickinson, Jr. (honoree since 2024): Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Matt Harbin (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Matthew S. Healey (honoree since 2013): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants, Workers' Compensation Law – Employers
Gary W. Jackson ** (honoree since 2020): Litigation – Insurance, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Michael Jordan : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Daniel R. Lehrer : Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Kevin Mahoney : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
Michael Roessler (honoree since 2022): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Susan Vanderweert (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Honorees for the 2025 "Best Lawyers" 'Ones to Watch' list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than 10 years and are nominated and reviewed by their peers.* The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Ones to Watch' list are:
Christopher Bagley (honoree since 2021): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Sheri Bangura : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Rosa Antunez Boatwright : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Nichad Davis : Civil Rights Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Casey T. Day (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Kaitlyn Fudge (honoree since 2023): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation
Brian Lagesse : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
Preston W. Lesley : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Ali Overby (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of
James Scott Farrin
is one of the largest personal injury firms in
North Carolina
and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
Contact Information:
David Chamberlin
555 S.
Mangum Street
Suite 800
Durham, NC
27701
1-866-900-7078
Offices in
Durham
(main),
Raleigh,
Charlotte,
Greensboro, NC, and
Greenville, SC. Attorney
Michael Shepherd: 555 S.
Mangum Street, Suite 800,
Durham, NC
*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.
**Of Counsel
SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin
