Trailer For The Tale Of Texas Pool To Premiere Worldwide During Texas Open 9-Ball Championship Finals

Trailer Premiere in September

Official broadcast partner of the Texas Open excited for opportunity to debut highly anticipated movie's trailer.

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The excitement is building in Round Rock as the highly anticipated sports The Tale of Texas Pool prepares to unveil its first teaser trailer. Fans can catch this exclusive :30 second teaser just before the finals of the esteemed Texas Open 9-Ball Championship. The trailer will be streamed globally by PoolActionTV , the official broadcaster of the Texas Open.Ray Hansen, owner of PoolActionTV, expressed his enthusiasm:“It is quite the honor to have the first trailer for The Tale of Texas Pool showcased on our network, especially in conjunction with the prestigious Texas Open. This year marks the 51st anniversary of the tournament, which draws a substantial international audience. It seems fitting that we debut the trailer during this event. Having started playing pool in Texas myself, I'm eagerly looking forward to the film's Christmas release! The buzz within the pool community is palpable. I haven't seen this much excitement since The Color of Money came out. As crazy as it sounds, the cast in The Tale of Texas Pool is even better.”The Texas Open 9-Ball Championship, recognized as the longest-running 9-ball tournament in the world, attracts top players from across the globe. This renowned event, which boasts a full field of competitors each year, has seen legendary champions such as“Jersey” Red, Buddy Hall, CJ Wiley, Shane VanBoening, Sky Woodward, Jeremy Jones, and many more.The Texas Open and the trailer for The Tale of Texas Pool will be featured on the exclusive pay-per-view event at . The tournament kicks off on August 27, 2024, and will culminate with the finals of the 9-ball event on Monday, September 2, 2024.

